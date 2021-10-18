A Bowling Green businessman has been arraigned after being charged with rape.
Justin Marx, 47, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He was indicted by a Wood County grand jury in September for rape, a first-degree felony; and sexual battery, a third-degree felony.
Mack said she could sentence Marx for up to 16.5 years on the rape charge and up to 60 months for the sexual battery charge.
Marx pleaded not guilty to both charges.
A pretrial was set for Nov. 29.
According to court documents, on Jan. 10, Marx allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a victim while knowing that person submitted because she was unaware the act was being committed.
He allegedly knew the victim’s ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired due to a mental or physical condition or advanced age.
Marx started Bowling Green Beer Works on North Grove Street.
He remains on an own recognizance bond and Mack followed the state’s recommendation and placed Marx on a GPS ankle monitor and forbade him from having contact with the alleged victim.
He must also undergo random drug and alcohol screens.