The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department is inviting Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce investors to participate in the drive-thru trick-or-treating event it will be hosting at Carter Park on Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Businesses will be assigned a spot spread out along the drive to ensure social distancing and good traffic flow. In order to promote a safe environment, employees of participating businesses that will be passing out candy must wear face masks and gloves.
Businesses will be asked to arrive and be in their spaces by 5:30 p.m. They may arrive earlier to set up.
For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Ivan at 419-354-6223 or ivan@bgohio.org.