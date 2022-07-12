Several Bowling Green businesses on South Main Street were reportedly broken into early Tuesday morning.
At approximately 4:57 a.m. officers responded to T.J. Maxx, 1111 S. Main St., for the report of a glass break alarm, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a window had been broken out.
Officers also discovered a broken window at another business in the South Main Street complex, Maurices. Both stores had items taken from inside the store.
Two other nearby businesses, South Side 6, 737 S. Main St., and Mike’s Party Mart, 834 S. Main St., also had windows broken and items taken from inside.
Each of the businesses had cash registers stolen. Other miscellaneous merchandise including tobacco and vape products were also taken.
Anyone having any information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131 or Wood County CrimeStoppers at 800-54-CRIME.