The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, Bowling Green Economic Development and Bowling Green State University’s Center for Regional Development have collaborated to create a survey to gather the most effective data to better understand the impact of and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic to businesses in this area.
This survey is meant to provide guidance to the above mentioned organizations to help make their efforts relevant to changes in the way businesses have adapted and to find solutions that will insure the sustainability of these businesses. No personal information will be collected for those that choose to participate.
They are encouraging all businesses to participate regardless of the sector of business they represent. The survey will conclude on Jan. 15 but businesses are encouraged to participate at their earliest convenience by going to the following link: https://bgsu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3TSvTEpDpztweLH
Results of this survey will be presented March 10 at 8 a.m. through a Zoom Meeting platform. Any businesses or community leaders interested in attending can request a link on the BG Chamber of Commerce website: https://www.bgchamber.net/rsvp/.
Any questions you may have can be directed to chamber@bgchamber.net or by calling the chamber office at 419-353-7945.