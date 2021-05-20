The City of Bowling Green’s finances are looking rosy so far in 2021 – but those numbers will continue to bear watching throughout the rest of the year.
Council’s finance committee received its quarterly report on the city’s budget Monday from Finance Director Brian Bushong.
“This report, I think, will help inform council’s decisions down the road,” said committee chair Greg Robinette on Monday. “It paid big dividends in 2020.”
“We have good news,” Bushong told the committee. “We got off to a very strong start in the year. Income tax revenues were coming in very strongly.”
He said that the traditional April 15 due date for income taxes had been moved to May 17 this year.
“People had not a lot of time to realize that that was going to be later,” he said. “We had a line of people downstairs earlier today… and obviously April (income tax revenues) took a hit. We didn’t change our estimate. It kind of happened late.”
Despite that, he said current income tax collections are up $133,070 from their original estimate. This year the city is estimating income tax collections will be $21 million – the same amount as was collected in 2019. The 2020 actual income tax revenues were just under $20.16 million.
“The same thing happened really in the general fund,” Bushong said.
So far, general fund revenue is up just over $359,600. He said property taxes revenues to the general fund were up $241,658 over what was budgeted.
“And, frankly, I think that’s probably a timing issue,” he told the committee, saying the spike is likely due to some taxes having come in sooner than expected. “But that’s nice to hear, particularly in this COVID generation, that folks are paying property taxes, and that’s tracking. Everything is very close to on track.”
Bushong further said the “Charge for Services” category of general fund revenues was also up – by just under $66,000. He said that category includes the city’s kilowatt tax, and so the increase could be attributed to increased electricity use from the larger customers and factories in the city.
“The good news is, we are ahead of our revenue estimate this year,” he said.
However, “in total, we are still below 2019. So the good news is, we’re above our estimates. The bad news is, ’21 estimate was still low… The ’21 budget assumption showed revenue coming in really in that second half of the year.”
He noted that the city ended 2020 “up $1.9 million thanks to the Bureau of Workers Comp refunds and the COVID-19 Cares Act dollars that we received,” and said the city did not have to lay anyone off or cut any services.
The 2019 income tax revenue, he said, was a little over $21 million, and they are estimating that’s where the city will end up this year.
“Two years later, we’re back at the same thing,” Bushong said. “I think that’s generally a positive thing. Our expenses tend to go up a little each year. … I think that helps put that in context. Certainly not coming with a doom and gloom story by any means, but more of a reminder of we knew it was going to take a while to recover, we’re still hoping for recovery.”
However, the city, he said, will be watching the revenue to see where it will be at year’s end.
Bushong, at the request of Robinette, also provided a discussion of the city’s refuse and recycling program finances. He noted that the city’s refuse and recycling fee was instituted in 2018 as a means of fixing a “structural budget problem.” He said that citizens do understand that the city incurs expenses for refuse and recycling collection.
In 2020, the refuse and recycling program had just over $993,461 in revenues, with direct expenses of $874,991. He said, however, that their system doesn’t capture indirect costs, such as the depreciation of vehicles.
“So, certainly, indirect costs are part of an equation,” Bushong said, saying that the city’s refuse and recycling trucks cost $250,000 each, and “we’ve been keeping them together with duct tape and gum in some instances.”
The program’s estimated revenue for 2021 is $995,000, with $932,018 budgeted as expenditures. The biggest increase in cost is in “contractual services” with Portage Clean Fill, the Bowling Green Recycling Center, the Wood County Landfill and Republic Services. Those budgeted costs increased from $407,758 in 2020 to $456,385 this year.
“That doesn’t take into account any of the indirect costs that might show up if we were running a business on this,” Bushong said.
Bushong also noted that the deadline has been extended to Dec. 31 for the city to use its CARES Act funds – but they don’t need the extension. The city was allocated $2.4 million from the CARES Act in 2020.
“Fortunately we took advantage of that,” he said. “We had some items that were ordered, but hadn’t yet come in. We took a sigh of relief and didn’t really have to worry about pushing that” original Dec. 31, 2020 deadline.
“We paid our bills in January, we spent all the money that was allocated to us.” He said the vast majority of the funds were spend on salaries for police and fire personnel, as well as ambulance equipment “directly related to some of the activities that we were seeing.”
The remaining dollars were spent on costs related to telecommuting, sanitation and plexiglass barriers.
“As far as we’re concerned that’s (the CARES Act funds) been completed. All that’s left is the audit, which will be coming soon, I’m sure, but we’ve got that finished,” Bushong said.
He also discussed the expected funds the city will be receiving from the American Rescue Plan. The city, he said is slated to receive about $7.3 million in two installments. The first installment, he said, is expected “very shortly,” with the second installment coming next year.
What’s not quite clear is how, and on what, that money can be spent.
“The bill had four main areas of what was eligible for those dollars to be spent on,” Bushong said. “But as the case was with the CARES Act and is the cast with these dollars … the United States Treasury will be developing and has developed a much more detailed list of what’s eligible to be spent” and what is not.
He said that a first draft of that guidance, amounting to 151 pages, was received last week.
“Proud to say I’ve read though it once,” he said. “We’re still certainly looking at that.”
Bushong said that the guidance and requirements includes quarterly reporting to the government on how the money is spent. The city will have until the end of 2024 to commit to what they will spend the money on, and some of it can be used on capital projects, he said. The city will have until 2026 to fully spend the funds.
“If we were to decide there was a water project, sewer project, we’ve still got to meet all the EPA guidelines,” Bushong said. “So they’re giving the extra time to make sure you do it right and get it done correctly.”
On Monday, council approved an ordinance setting up Fund #2027 to track revenues and expenses from the American Rescue Plan.
Bushong also noted that Moody’s affirmed the city’s Aa2 bond rating. “Very happy with that,” he said.
He also noted that bonds council approved for sale in April for the planned new city building and the remaining portion of the new Veterans Building, totaling $9.14 million, received four bids, with a true interest cost of 2.019%.
“I don’t think we can complain at all” about the interest, he said. “Feel really good about that. … Now was the time. We got a great rate. This will serve the citizens very well.”