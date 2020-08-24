Several locations throughout Bowling Green were vandalized by spray paint this weekend.
In all four instances, which were found on Sunday, pink paint was used.
Inside an apartment complex in the 300 block of East Napoleon Road, someone used bright pink spray paint to paint a smiley face and the word “fag” by the mailboxes.
While responding to that call, the Bowling Green Police Division officer noted the same shade of pink paint on the east side of an unoccupied structure in the 100 block of East Napoleon Road. This time the message was “Martin was here” as well as a “pigs eat (obscenity).”
Similar graffiti was found in the 800 block of South Main Street. One instance was at the rear of a business in the 800 block of South Main Street. “FAG” and another vulgarity was written.
The second was in a breezeway in the same business complex. Again, vulgar phrases were used.