While the coronavirus continues to have a financial impact on Bowling Green, it’s currently not looking as bad as previously feared.
City council’s finance committee on Monday heard a budget update from Finance Director Brian Bushong that seemed guardedly optimistic.
“It is picking up,” Bushong said of income tax revenues. “We are seeing things that are turning around. … There are things that are very positive, but I don’t want to paint a rosy picture. But I don’t want to paint a picture that’s dire either. So there’s positive things and some negative things.”
Monday’s meeting was the third meeting of the committee geared toward understanding the city’s financial stance in the wake of the pandemic.
The committee previously met in June and in August. During the August meeting, Bushong estimated the city’s income tax receipts could drop by as much as approximately $1.9 million below 2020 estimates through the end of the the year.
However, at Monday’s meeting, Bushong said that they now estimate that they will be about $1.6 million short of the original 2020 estimates.
“Coincidentally,” he said, “that’s very close to what 2019 was in actual revenue. So we’re going to be short by about $1.6 million from what we built the budget on.”
That’s about 7.5% below the original estimate of approximately $21.6 million.
Looking ahead to 2021, Bushong said they are projecting a revenue increase of 5% over the projected 2020 year end numbers. That’s good news, he said.
A number of city funds rely primarily on income tax as their source of revenue, including the Police Levy, Fire Levy, Water and Sewer Capital Improvement Fund, Capital Improvement, and Street Repair, all of which are expected to run significant revenue shortfalls.
“We have been working about how do we help cover these shortfalls in revenue,” said Bushong, “and our groups have been very good about reducing their spending, and so I think that certainly is part of the message we need to be saying, our expenditure reductions are going to help.”
Also assisting the police and fire levies specifically are monies from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which can be used for select expenses for safety forces.
“So that will help the fact that our revenue is going to be down,” Bushong said.
Regarding the city’s general fund, Bushong said that is expected to be down about 6.62%, or just over $916,000. A significant part of that is the decrease in income tax, but also a decrease in other revenues, including the kilowatt tax, ambulance runs, and decreases in fines and forfeitures.
Bushong also discussed the Parks and Recreation fund, specifically because fully a third of its revenue is based on fees for activities. He said that currently the Parks and Recreation decline in revenue is expected to be just over $496,000.
“The bad news is that through September, Parks and Rec have received only 28% of what they estimated what their charge for services was going to be in 2020,” Bushong said.
He said they’ve worked hard to reduce expenses. The city pool and waterpark complex did not open this year, he said, realizing savings in pool staffing, swimming class instructors and seasonal workers. He said that the budget reductions made so far, or which are in process, are expected to equal the revenue loss.
Turning to federal CARES Act funding, Bushong noted the city has received three distributions of the funds, which come through the State of Ohio, amounting to more than $2.25 million.
“Those CARES Act funds come with restrictions from the federal government,” he said, “and it’s for direct, COVID-related expenses. It’s not meant as revenue replacement, that’s not an eligible use of those funds.”
They can be used on cleaning supplies, barriers, equipment to enhance EMS response related to the pandemic, no-touch fixtures and door openers, equipment to expand virtual meeting capability and locations, leave costs related to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and personnel costs for fire and police personnel.
“Those CARES dollars have been utilized across the city,” Bushong said.
He also said they are currently in the middle of budget development for 2021 as usual, with budget books expected to be delivered to council the week of Thanksgiving.
“I’m just amazed that our staff, our employees, are able to make these cutbacks to bring us back as fast as we have come back,” said Councilwoman Sandy Rowland. “We’re not where we want to be, of course, but everyone is still doing their jobs, we know it’s more difficult. When we first heard the report after COVID hit, it was looking really, really bad, and I never dreamed it could come out this good. Everyone on our staff, everyone on our administration, makes we really proud that we’re living in a town that we were able to deal with this so efficiently and effectively” because of tight handling of finances through the years, “and that is how our city government is.
“I’m just very pleased and proud.”