At its January meeting, the Bowling Green Planning Commission voted approval of a lengthy slate of upcoming public construction projects, including a series of planned repaving projects in 2022.
The repaving is part of a previously announced three-year, $3 million resurfacing project utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Those projects included: Clough Street from South Main Street to South College Drive, Clough from Mercer Road to Campbell Hill Road, Lehman Avenue from South Main to Manville Avenue, South Summit Street from Palmer Avenue to East Wooster Street, North Enterprise Street from East Wooster to East Poe Road, Frazee Avenue from North Main Street to North Enterprise Street, Leroy Avenue from North Main Street to North Enterprise Street, Ridge Street from North Enterprise to Thurstin Avenue, Pike Avenue from North Enterprise to Thurstin, South Enterprise Street from Lehman to East Wooster, North Prospect Street from East Wooster to East Poe, West Evers Avenue from North Grove Street to North Main, East Reed Street from North Prospect Street to North Enterprise, North Mitchell Road from West Poe Road to West Wooster Street, North Mitchell from West Poe to the northern corporation line, South Mitchell Road from West Wooster to Sand Ridge Road, and West Reed Avenue from North Main Street to North Grove Street.
Among other projects were sewer work on Hillcrest Drive from Pearl Street to the dead end and Parkwood Drive from Hillcrest to the dead end; work on the Reed Avenue sewer laterals and the Birch Street combination sewer lining, a replacement of the Village lift station and “miscellaneous sewer rehabilitation” work.
Water infrastructure line projects included South Main Street from Odrway Avenue to Gypsy Lane Road, Park Street from Leroy Avenue to East Poe Road, Leroy from North College to Park, and South College from East Napoleon Road to East Wooster, as well as work on Hillcrest, Parkwood, Ash Street, Coleman Avenue and Birch.
Also approved was a plan for the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of East Wooster, Campbell Hill and Alumni Drive in 2023.
A memo about the construction projects also mentioned the upcoming construction of the new municipal building on the site of the former senior center at 305 N. Main St., utilizing the existing historic facade of the building, noting that there would be “noticeable site work beginning towards the middle of January.
It stated that construction fencing will first be installed, then the demolition of 316 N. Church St. will occur, followed by the old post office towards the end of the month.” The building is slated to be complete in August or September of 2023.
Once that occurs, city operations will transition to the new building and the existing city building… will be demolished and the parking lot will be constructed. The anticipated date for the project to be finalized is late October 2023.