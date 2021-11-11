A Bowling Green man on a bicycle was seriously injured in a crash with a car on Thursday afternoon.
According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, bicyclist Robert Valerius, 23, was eastbound on Liberty Street at the North Main Street intersection at 3:10 p.m.
Luke Jackson, 38, Perrysburg, driving a Ford, was northbound.
Valerius reportedly failed to yield at the stop sign and was truck by Jackson, who was in the farthest lane on North Main Street.
Valerius reportedly suffered serious injuries and was transported to Wood County Hospital.
He was cited for failing to yield the right of way.