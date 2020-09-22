The Water Distribution Division will begin the process of flushing and testing fire hydrants on Wednesday.
Crews will begin by flushing the transmission mains and then will move into the 4th Ward. Once complete in the 4th Ward, they will move on to Ward 1, followed by Ward 2, and then Ward 3. This work will be on-going for several weeks occurring daily, Monday - Friday, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
During the program, water consumers may experience rusty or discolored water. This condition is temporary with water quality returning to normal as flushing is completed. Customers are encouraged to check their cold water supply prior to using the water. If discoloration is discovered, customers should flush their cold water line only for a short period of time until the discoloration clears.
Although the discolored water is not harmful to drink, it may stain light-colored clothes laundered in it. For this reason, consumers are advised to monitor the cold water for discoloration. Residents experiencing problems may pick up laundry rust remover from the municipal water distribution office at 324 N. Maple St. from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays.
Hydrants in the city are flushed each year to ensure proper operation during fire emergencies and to clean any build up in the water lines that may occur. Hydrants that require maintenance are repaired by the Water Distribution crews.
During this process, city crews will be working in and near the road. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use caution when approaching city crews performing this work.
For additional information on the fire hydrant flushing and testing program, visit the city’s website or call the Water/Sewer Division at 419-354-6277.