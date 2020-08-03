Bowling Green Beer Works patrons are invited to browse an art gallery while enjoying their beverage.
The new Works Gallery BG expansion of BG Beer Works is done. However, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting has been postponed due to due to coronavirus.
Owner Justin Marx plans to go with the flow, as this is just one more pandemic-related change for the microbrewery. Fortunately, he also has a background in art sales and has the creativity that comes with that art background.
Works Gallery BG was a significant expansion on the BG Beer Works building, adding more than double the floor space and two restrooms. There had previously been a variety of businesses in the spot, most recently a personal training studio.
The bar is still in the original location, at the back of the building, at 322 N. Grove St., with the gallery in the front..
When the expansion was envisioned two years ago it included a barrel aging section that would have taken up almost half of the current gallery area. That all changed with COVID-19.
The combination of zoning issues and required COVID-19 social distancing requirements have added further changes to the facility and customer walking flow through the building.
“Our Covid protocol was developed as a summer protocol, because it requires the garage door to be open, and that is my biggest fear now,” Marx said. “This was zoned for and conceived of as office, retail and manufacturing.”
That garage door was used in the past to virtually turn the small indoor seating area next to the bar into a pseudo patio.
Now the bar area’s indoor seating section is too small to allow seating with proper social distancing. Instead, customers can walk through and get a drink from the bar, almost like a cafeteria line. Customers then must continue on to the expanded patio area, or seating in the Works Gallery BG art gallery.
He is taking a wait-and-see attitude with the outdoor seating issue, which has expanded significantly. The worry is because Northwest Ohio winters can be tough.
While his seating area has expanded by more than 50%, there are still fewer seats, because of the 6-foot social distancing rules.
“If it rains, they come in here. It was never conceived as the primary drinking space,” Marx said of the Gallery Works BG. “Originally, this was my workaround. It was zoned for retail, but not for sit-down.”
It is connected by a hallway to the tap room, so it can also be used like a dining area. Those small socially distanced cafe tables have a view of the art that is for sale and some of the seating is also functional art.
Several sections of the gallery have plywood art, bentwood style chairs and tables, by local artist Ellen Smith.
“She was on the cover of Woodcraft. She is a major influencer,” Marx said.
There are also two new private rooms for gaming or private discussion.
“It was planned as a flow over. We kept it loose and minimal,” Marx said.
Possible rental uses, with limited live music, are also planned.
The positive attitude and willingness to go with the flow has maintained the business in the midst of the many pandemic related changes, not all of which are bad.
Marx is also planning on taking part in Raise a Glass to Democracy, a new voter registration promotion.
Craft breweries are signing up to create a beer using a universal label, designed to boost voter registration. Each beer will be ready for sale by early September, ahead of the Oct. 5 voter registration deadline. The label promotes the VoteOhio.gov website while also allowing each brewer to include their own branding.