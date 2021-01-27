Three Bowling Green bars face suspensions or fines for violations related to the pandemic.
The Ohio Liquor Control Commission conducted administrative hearings last week, according to a Wednesday news release. The commission heard cases against liquor permit holders cited with violations related to Ohio’s health and safety regulations aimed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
HP Corp. Inc., doing business as City Tap The Attic, 110 N. Main St.
On or about Sept. 17, the consumption of beer was allowed between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of the Ohio Administrative Code.
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the commission found the permit holder in violation and issued a three-day suspension beginning at noon, Feb. 24, but gave the permit holder the option to pay $300.
DKN Hospitality LLC, doing business as Ziggy Zoombas, 300 E. Wooster St.
On or about Oct. 4, there was improper conduct, allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities.
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the commission found the permit holder in violation and issued a five-day suspension beginning at noon, Feb. 24, but gave the permit holder the option to pay $500.
JDD Enterprises LLC, doing business as Brathaus, 115 E. Court St.
On or about Sept. 17, there was improper conduct, allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities.
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the commission found the permit holder in violation and issued a five-day suspension beginning at noon, Feb. 24, but gave the permit holder the option to pay $500.
Valleywood Golf Club, Swanton, on or about Sept. 23, recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose and premises were not in a sanitary condition.
Also, employees refilled a bottle that formerly contained alcoholic beverages in and upon the permit premises and/or sold, offered for sale and/or possessed liquor in an original container that had been refilled.
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial. Based on the evidence presented, the commission found the permit holder in violation and issued a five-day suspension beginning at noon, Feb. 24, but gave the permit holder the option to pay $500.
Some Toledo bars also had hearings.
Barrel Cantina and Patios, on or about Sept. 25, sold beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises on Monday to Sunday between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. and allowed persons to engage in disorderly activities.
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial to violations 2, but stipulated to the facts. Violation 1 was dismissed upon motion of the Ohio Attorney General. Based on the evidence presented, the commission found the permit holder in violation and issued a five-day suspension beginning at noon, Feb. 24 but gave the permit holder the option to pay $500.
The Four Horsemen, on or about Sept. 26 sold intoxicating liquor for on premises consumption between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., allowed consumption and the premises were not sanitary.
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial to violations 2 and 3, but stipulated to the facts. Violation 1 was dismissed upon motion of the Ohio Attorney General. Based on the evidence presented, the commission found the permit holder in violation and issued a six-day suspension beginning at noon, Feb. 24, but gave the permit holder the option to pay $600.
The New Longhorn Saloon, on or about Aug. 14, allowed alcohol consumption between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. and there was improper conduct, allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial. Based on the evidence presented, the commission found the permit holder in violation and issued a 6-day suspension beginning at noon, Feb. 24 but gave the permit holder the option to pay $600.
Double Ds Roadhouse LLC, on or about Aug. 20, there was improper conduct, allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities and there was drug possession.
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial. Based on the evidence presented, the commission found the permit holder in violation and issued a five-day suspension beginning at noon, Feb. 24, but gave the permit holder the option to pay $1,000.
El Camino Real, on or about April 24, sold and/or furnished alcohol beer or intoxicating liquor for on-premises consumption in violation of Ohio Administrative Code and there was improper conduct, allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities.
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial to violation 1, but stipulated to the facts. Violation 2 was dismissed upon motion of the Ohio Attorney General. Based on the evidence presented, the commission found the permit holder in violation and issued a five-day suspension beginning at noon, Feb. 24 but gave the permit holder the option to pay $500.