BG author fans the flames of adoption

The book is available now in paperback, and the Kindle version is available for pre-order which goes live on Saturday in honor of Adoption Awareness Month. The book opening will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Waterville Event Center, 8326 Waterville Monclova Road.

A portion of all books sold goes towards Fireweed Retreat, a Christ-centered retreat for birthmothers. Readers who live near Bowling Green can contact the author for a signed paperback hand delivered. Email jenniferc@spiritoffaithadoptions.org.