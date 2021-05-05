Current Bowling Green Councilwoman Sandy Rowland has announced a run for the 4th Ward seat.
Members of the Bowling Green 4th Ward Democratic Party’s Central Committee met Wednesday to fill the ballot position for the November municipal election, a vacancy caused by the withdrawal of Sandy Lepper.
The central committee members unanimously chose Rowland to be the Democratic Party’s 4th Ward candidate for the November election.
Bowling Green Council has seven members. Three members are elected on a city-wide basis (at-large) for four-year terms. The other four members represent each of the city’s four wards and serve two-year terms.
Rowland is currently an at-large member.
Rowland is proud of her work on economic development and sustainability, and prides herself as being a vigorous and enthusiastic champion of Bowling Green, according to a press release.
“I have cherished my time on council and have felt like we have made important strides during tough times. I am excited for the opportunity to continue my service and look forward to representing the citizens in the 4th Ward,” she said.