The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating an assault that happened Saturday in the 200 block of North Main Street, as well as a vandalism to a business window.
Police were called to the alley between Brathouse and Howard’s Club H at 2:06 a.m. for an assault.
The police report indicates the victim was a 19-year-old man.
At 1:16 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to Nate & Wally’s Fish Bowl, 149 E. Wooster St., where they found the bar’s front window had been broken.
Neither report was complete as of Monday.