Bowling Green Arborist Grant Jones has accepted a forestry superintendent position in Oak Park, Illinois.
His last day with Bowling Green was Friday. Jones came to Bowling Green in 2016 and during the past 5 years he’s continued to expand on and improve the city’s urban forestry program, planting new trees, improving safety and reliability through tree maintenance/line clearance, educating community members of all ages and assisting residents with tree concerns.
The city is actively seeking a qualified arborist to continue this important work. Until the position is filled, residents may contact the public works department at 419-354-6227 with tree concerns or questions.