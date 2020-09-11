The Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau is being dissolved as city officials look for ways to balance the budget.
In response to declining revenues, Bowling Green officials are analyzing how to maximize its utilization of public funds, according to a Friday news release.
As a result, Mayor Mike Aspacher is announcing changes for a more efficient use of funds allocated for community marketing.
In the coming months, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will assume oversight of a new community marketing approach – that of a Destination Marketing Organization,.
The DMO will assume the role of the Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau and will help maximize the allocation of public funds for the marketing of the Bowling Green community by encompassing and consolidating the marketing efforts done by the chamber and the DMO.
Aspacher thanked Wendy Chambers, executive director of the CVB, along with her staff and the numerous CVB board members who served over the last 15 years in laying a sound foundation for this next phase in community marketing.
Over the remaining months of 2020, the chamber along with an advisory committee will continue to finalize and shape a transition plan for this change, which will take effect in January.