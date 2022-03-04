The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation announces the first fundraiser for 2022 for the BG Boom Fireworks with Bates Recycling.
Fundraiser offers a way to recycle and help with the cost of the annual fireworks display for the Bowling Green community.
Those selling aluminum cans for recycling at Bates will receive their payment for the recycling and Bates will also contribute 5 cents of every pound recycled to the fireworks. Just mention the recycling is in support of the BG Fireworks.
This is the second year that Chris and Belinda Bates, owners of Bates Recycling, will be running this fundraiser. Last year it only ran for about a month and still raised $271 for the community event. This year, the fundraiser will run to June 30 in the hopes it is even more successful. This cannot be combined with any of their other special recycling offers.
Information about their hours of operation is available on their website: https://batesrecycling.com. Cans can be sold during their regular operating hour at Bates, 12729 Jerry City Road, Cygnet.
Plans are underway for the annual fireworks and more information will be released soon about this July 3 event.