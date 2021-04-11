The Arbor Day Foundation has named the City of Bowling Green a 2020 Tree City USA in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.
The city also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and higher level of tree care.
This is the 41st year Bowling Green has been recognized as a Tree City and the 27th time the City has received the Growth Award.
Bowling Green achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2.00 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
“If ever there was a time for trees, now is that time. Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, and energy use,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Bowling Green is stepping up to do its part. As a result of your commitment to effective urban forest management, you are helping to provide a solution to these challenges.”
More information on the program is available at www.arborday.org/TreeCityUS.