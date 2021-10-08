Two veteran council members are vying for Bowling Green’s 4th Ward seat.
Republican incumbent Bill Herald and Democrat Sandy Rowland are both running in the Nov. 2 election.
Herald said he brings “experience and, above and beyond, energy and work ethic” to city council.
“One of the things I bring to council is I have been on council for portions of four different decades. And, yes, I’m in my twelfth year, but that mix of years is such that I have experience in areas that honestly no one else on council has,” Herald said.
Regarding major issues in the 4th Ward, Herald said that “it depends on the neighborhood … Each two years there’s something slightly different. This year it’s streets and drainage, and sidewalks.”
He noted, that, at his suggestion, an increased emphasis on improving those subjects was chosen to be a 2022 council objective during their recent strategic planning meeting. Herald also said he applauds the proposal, recently premiered by Mayor Mike Aspacher, to use a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to work on the city’s residential streets.
On issues for the city as a whole, Herald said one is “neighborhood revitalization and all it entails,” as well as related topics such the rental property issue.
“One of the reasons I’m a strong advocate for streets and sidewalks is, of course, the safety” and convenience, he said, but also that when those items are taken care of in a neighborhood, “you’re upgrading a neighborhood.”
Another issue, he said, is proper economic development, including in the city’s downtown.
“I like that there’s more council members who are looking at not just one type of boost to the economy or one type of business, but a mixture of different businesses. In terms of the incentives to do that, we have to be very judicious in how we attract the businesses. I like that council is now more laser focused on that.
“One of the defining characteristics of our community is our sustainability efforts,” Herald said. “We can be very proud of what has occurred, and we should continue to do that. That’s part of the reason when I see that there needs to be this continued focus on sustainability that I suggested the council committee structure be redone,” ultimately creating a sustainability committee.
“Council now is in a better position to” do their part for the city’s sustainability efforts, he said.
Herald said “if you take pretty much any aspect of what you want in a council member, I go above and beyond. I knock on more doors than anyone else, and hopefully that shows my commitment and dedication.”
Herald also said he’s attended “literally thousands of city meetings … I guess what I bring is the energy and dedication to go above and beyond what you would think a regular council member would do, and I do it gladly.”
Rowland, who has served as an at-large member of council for a decade, is running this year for the 4th Ward seat.
“Since I’ve served on city council for 10 years, I have a lot of experience with the current state of Bowling Green,” she said. “By that, I mean I’m up on current issues, I know where we’ve been, I’ve certainly learned where people want to be, and I feel that I represent the people adequately by having that much current experience on council.”
Rowland said that she meets “my community members most often when we’re out and about doing things. I’m a very active community member, I take part in almost anything that comes along for volunteering for the community and take great pride in that. I do enjoy it. And through that I get to meet and talk to a lot of people. And I have accrued a good feel for what it is people want.
“Being a Realtor,” she added, “I certainly know why people want to buy houses in Bowling Green and what they want in their location in Bowling Green.”
Speaking about the 4th Ward, Rowland said it “really makes up about half of the entire community when it comes to population. … I think 4th Ward is where a lot of housing or potential housing could take place, and so I think that how we expand the community is something that the 4th Ward is very interested in.”
The ward, she said, “has a lot of old houses, they have a lot of old streets and old sidewalks,” and, like areas throughout the city, “people want freshly or newly paved streets and they want safe sidewalks,” noting that “with half of the population of BG living in the 4th Ward, we have more sidewalks and we have more streets that people walk that need to be repaired.”
Discussing issues she feels affect the city as a whole, Rowland said “the need for growth. The need for more businesses, be it industry or any other business. The need to attract younger people. We are an elderly population and if we don’t start attracting young individuals, we’ll perish. We have to have young people come to our community to grow. And, of course, in order to do that it requires good education and good schools. … I would like to think that we (council) support them in any way that they need our support. But we do not control the schools.”
“I guess my emphasis is that I’m deeply grounded in the community,” Rowland said, noting she received the Person of the Year award in 2020, and that much of the reason why she received the honor was her involvement in the community.
“I savor my involvement with the community and, actually, at my point in life, I actually live to be involved in my community.”