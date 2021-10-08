Incumbent Democrat Rachel Phipps and challenger Republican Tony Hunter are vying for the 3rd Ward council seat in the Nov. 2 election.
Phipps, a Democrat, says she’s enjoyed the work she’s undertaken in her first term on council, and looks forward to doing more.
“I’ve enjoyed, in this job, the opportunity to roll up my sleeves and do the research to find out what has been successful in other communities, to really understand what is occurring with our own city and to find creative solutions,” she said. “I’ve loved this job so much, I’ve worked hard, I’ve learned a ton,” and she wants to be able to continue to work for residents of the 3rd Ward and the city.
“I really like working with my colleagues on council to find common ground, and to find creative solutions to the problems our city is facing. So that is something that I have done on several issues,” Phipps said, citing the city’s recently-passed resolution, which she wrote, calling for a sustainability and climate action plan. “I did a lot of work to find common ground there and make sure our various concerns were addressed.”
Phipps also noted her post as chair of the planning, zoning and economic development committee, and said she’s pleased with the passage last year of the ordinance creating the Gateway Zoning District. With the city’s in-progress zoning code update, she said there is a tremendous opportunity to make the code align with the city’s goals.
“We talk a lot about encouraging economic development,” along East Wooster and in other areas, she said, so “the zoning code update is going to go a long way to make the redevelopment process more predictable for developers who want to do business in Bowling Green.”
“I’ve also tried to work, on my first term, in really supporting a really vibrant downtown,” she said.
While she noted many others worked hard on the issue as well, Phipps said she felt it was accurate to say she spearheaded the downtown parklet program, and she feels they are “a dynamite addition to downtown. I think I’d like to see us continue that momentum and make the most of our” downtown public gathering spaces, including sprucing up alleyways.
“I really love our downtown and I’m excited to keep working to make sure it stays a destination for our residents and visitors alike.”
Phipps said she hopes the city uses some of its American Rescue Plan Funds to invest in both new and existing businesses.
If elected, Phipps also said she plans to “continue advocating for creating a more bike and pedestrian-friendly city,” noting she is helping council to supplement its 2015 Complete Streets resolution with a detailed ordinance.
Phipps said she’s proud of the city’s food waste drop-off site, and noted that, following her suggestion during council’s recent strategic planning session, council added studying the creation of a downtown pilot recycling/composting program to its list of 2022 objectives.
Hunter did not respond to the Sentinel’s requests for an interview.