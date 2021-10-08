Neighborhood and sustainability issues are among the focuses of the two candidates vying to represent Bowling Green’s 1st Ward.
The current 1st Ward representative, council President Mark Hollenbaugh, is running for an at-large seat on council.
Republican First Ward candidate Mark Hanson retired last year after 25 years as an officer with the Bowling Green Police Division. He now works as a constable with the Wood County Juvenile Court.
“I’m a longtime BG resident,” Hanson said. “I retired a year ago from the police department and I was really starting to get concerned about this defund police movement. … I see myself as kind of holding the fort down and making sure the city doesn’t slip off into a real liberal mentality. I just want to make sure that Bowling Green stays safe, that the police department has everything it needs.”
Hanson took note of council’s vote in July to pass a resolution calling for the creation of a Sustainability and Climate plan for the city to reach net zero emissions. Instead of approving a proposed 2040 date to reach that goal, council ultimately voted that the committee tasked with creating the plan would decide on an initial target date.
“My concern is, we really don’t need to be, in my opinion, forcing a timeline on this,” Hanson said. “To me, it’s something that needs to be done organically. There’s still a lot of unanswered questions about the electrical system, if it can be reliable if you go 100%” to renewable sources.
Hanson said he’s not against new technology, but “we may be pushing it too fast. And we need to make sure that it’s going to be reliable and affordable. I think the last thing we need is people’s utility bills skyrocketing,” and to potentially scare both established and prospective businesses away over cost concerns.
“I just want to be a common sense, stabilizing force making sure that we don’t rush into anything without really researching it and making sure it’s the right thing to do,” he said.
Hanson noted that the Bowling Green State University campus is located in Ward 1, and that there are a lot of family neighborhoods mixed in with housing where students live.
“One of the things I want to do is be an advocate for the families that are dealing with party houses and so forth in the neighborhood, next door, even. I’m hoping if I get elected, I can form or foster a partnership with BGSU to kind of work with us to improve the neighborhoods,” including possibly “creating some kind of discipline on the college students that live off-campus if there are habitual nuisance party houses,” he said.
Hanson also said that, if elected, he would advocate for the city to attempt to acquire a three-acre green space off of Parkview in Ward 1 between two mobile home parks and the Dollar Tree store. He said that if the city acquired it and developed it into a park, it could be a benefit “to the kids that live in those two trailer parks,” as well as the rest of the city.
“I really want to see this town prosper,” Hanson said. “I just hope that we can kind of steady the ship a little bit and just make sure that we don’t go off into some crazy tangents.”
Democratic candidate Nick Rubando is an outdoor skills and environmental specialist with Metroparks Toledo.
“When we started our campaign months ago, one of the biggest things we wanted to do was really listen to the people and advocate for the community,” he said, saying the campaign has been knocking on doors for months.
“All policies that I am pushing are direct results of those conversations we had with the individual public,” Rubando said. “The reason that I think I will be a great individual on city council is because I listen and I advocate for the community.”
First and foremost, he said he wants to continue the city’s pledge for sustainability, including continuing its commitment to creating a climate action plan, and ensuring that the city is a “shining example for renewable energy in this area, continuing with our food waste program and our outdoor parklets. These are all sources of pride for our community that people want to continue to see.”
Rubando said he wants to focus on ensuring that neighborhoods are safe and that there is neighborhood renewal, involving holding landlords accountable and ensuring there are adequate rental inspections; he acknowledged council’s continuing work on the rental issue.
“I know the majority of landlords are doing the right thing,” he said, noting he himself is a renter, but “there are landlords who are not upholding their end of the bargain.” The onus, he said, should not be on the renter.
“We have a lot of students who live in the 1st Ward but also a lot of renters who live in the 1st Ward,” Rubando said, saying there is a need to ensure they’re protecting renter’s rights and that they have healthy and safe places to live, and which are priced correctly, so people can continue to live and thrive in the ward. He also said he wants to continue to advance green spaces and ensure First Ward residents’ access to them.
Rubando also wants to focus on economic development, “ensuring that we’re continuing to bring new businesses into Bowling Green,” and ensuring that the people who have businesses in the city are happy and thriving. That, he said, comes from investing in infrastructure, reexamining zoning laws, and innovations like the parklets.
Rubando said he looks forward to being elected to council, saying he’s excited to advocate for the 1st Ward and to continue to listen.
“I think there is a great group in there (on council) right now who have been really pushing the city in the right direction and getting even more individuals on there who are ready to” lead the city forward is exciting.