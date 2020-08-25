A force of nature runs Beyond Blends Hair Studio.
He is a young man named Damare Johnson, who at the age of 22 has transformed his shop and his life through his will, determination and focus.
As a result he is also the first Black man to own a barber shop in Bowling Green and a person who sees a hair cut as more than a monthly chore.
He said nothing can compare to the confidence a person gets with a good hair cut.
“It promotes good vibes and a positive feelings,” Johnson said.
To celebrate the new salon, there will be a grand opening event on Friday, with free food and drinks, music and a merchandise table. T-shirts will be for sale and there will be some give-away items as well.
Since opening on July 1, Johnson has turned the former Mirage Salon, at 113 Railroad St., from a simple barber shop to an oasis with a variety of services.
Not only are hair cuts available for his customers, but Beyond Blends offers services such as Black Mask charcoal facial and eyebrow shaping. He also does beard sculpting, with hydrating products to make the beard a softer texture and promote growth.
Johnson says he can offer a Deluxe service that would include a hair cut and two other services, such as a scalp massage and shampoo. More information can be found on Beyond Blends social media.
Many residents know Johnson as Tada Clips because he has been working in the Bowling Green area as a barber, doing home visits. He also worked as a barber at Impeccable Barbers and Stylists in Toledo before working at Mirage Salon.
If the name Damare Johnson sound familiar to Bowling Green residents, it should. Johnson played defensive tackle at Bowling Green High School in his senior year, and is in the 1000 point club.
“A lot of people thought I was going to go on to be a football star,” he said.
But he says he has wanted to be a barber and since the eighth grade, Johnson has cut hair.
“I would skateboard to clients houses,” he said.
He said he got his inspiration from going to barber shops in his neighborhoods, whether in Louisiana with his father and in Ohio with his mother. Because of the moves, he said he had to re-create himself.
He said that attending 1,800 hours of barbering classes and practicums through barbering school was a challenge, but he passed the board exams on the first try.
Neither working with straight hair or curly is a problem for Johnson.
“I was more experienced with curlier hair at the beginning but after getting linked in with Bowling Green football players and other athletes I perfected my craft working with straight hair,” he said.
Johnson said he is proud of having his own business.
“I guess it’s all about being willing to take risks. Instead of not looking around at what other 22-year-olds are doing, I work at my own pace.”
He thinks that if he compared himself to others his age, it would just slow him down.
“I had the funds, I had the plan, so I got an attorney to set up my LLC and made it happen,” he said.
Johnson said he has a good amount of common sense. He advised others that the road to success requires a person to be observant and be a learner.
“Always leave room for new information,” he said. “Analyze and take pieces that apply to your life.”
He said he is the first in his family to have a store front business.
“I got all the love you could want in my family, with lots of good energy,” he said, “but this is one place where we can move forward to create some generational wealth.”
For those who would like to follow his footsteps, and run their own business, he said a person must have goals and drive plus the willingness to take that extra responsibility.
“A person can transform his or her outlook because taking on more responsibility morphs you into the person you want to be,” Johnson said.
Sometimes I feel like my generation has had too much instant gratification. I knew this plan would take some time, so when it came together so quickly, it was gratifying. I take the attitude that ‘anything that’s fast, don’t last.’”