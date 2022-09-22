The Better BG Bash is going out with a bang.
The festival will be held Sunday from noon-6 p.m. at Wooster Green — for the last time.
Organizer Will Pierce, who started the event in 2019, said this will be the last bash. It takes over 200 hours to organize; he is stepping down and has not been able to recruit a new leader.
“I just don’t have the time,” Pierce said. “We did what we could. … I’m going to be happy and sad when it ends.”
At Sunday’s event, there will be live music, food trucks, children’s games and inflatables and business vendors.
“We’ve got all sorts of stuff going on,” Pierce said.
There are 25 vendors signed up to participate, he said.
There are three musical acts performing, and there will be a better children’s area this year with inflatables, he said.
The benefiting charity this year is the Brown Bag Food Project.
“The (Facebook) group always votes on the charity and this year it’s the Brown Bag Food Project,” Pierce said. “It’s fitting because that was our first one (benefiting charity), too.”
Profits from the raffles from participating vendors will go to the food project. Pierce said that he expects about $200 to be raised.
His company, Pierce’s Paradise Landscaping, will donate a $500 gift certificate. Hair stylist Misty June is donating $100 in accessories and will be giving haircuts on Sunday, Pierce said.
The Better BG Bash was born out of a Facebook group.
“When I initially created the group in 2018, I asked the members what they wanted the group to do and this is what they asked for,” Pierce said of the bash. “They wanted to meet local businesses, just be a community — togetherness essentially.”
The Facebook group, which will continue, has 6,600 members and is committed to being uplifting, he said.
“It’s just a community group that allows advertising and positive influences,” Pierce said. “We try to remove negative comments and keep the whole atmosphere of the group positive.”