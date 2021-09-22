Better BG is back at its first location, with better-than-ever plans.
Organizer Will Pierce said the bash will be back for a third year on Saturday at Wooster Green from 1-6 p.m.
“In all honesty, the community right now needs some sort of normalcy,” Pierce said.
Better BG was held last year during the coronavirus pandemic. The Woodland Mall afforded the group a large outdoor footprint, Pierce said.
However, Wooster Green is a better spot because it draws more traffic, he said.
“I’m real excited to see what happens this year,” Pierce said. “This time we’re going to be back at the original location.”
Over 60 vendors will showcase their businesses and provide information, Pierce said.
“You name it, we have it,” he said of the vendors, which include insurance, Realtors and landscape businesses. “We basically have anything in the area that you typically see at a vendor show.”
There will also be two live music acts, children’s games, cornhole and food.
There will also be some raffles to benefit the Cocoon, the domestic violence shelter in the city. Enter to win gift baskets and other items, Pierce said.
The Better BG Facebook group voted to select the Cocoon as the benefiting organization, he said.
The Better BG event was born out of the Facebook page Better BG, which Pierce started. It has almost 5,000 followers and a goal of being positive about Bowling Green.
“There was so much negativity in other community pages, it was frustrating,” Pierce said. “I personally didn’t think it represented our community that well.”