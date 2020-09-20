Will Pierce has his own business and a newborn and is administrator for a popular Bowling Green Facebook page.
But he’s absolutely making time for putting on the 2nd annual Better BG Bash, set for Sept. 27 from 1-6 p.m. at the Woodland Mall, 1234 N. Main St.
And, yes, there’s the challenge of coronavirus, too.
Pierce, though, was adamant about holding the shopping and food event that will have more than 40 vendors.
“I feel like the community needs some sense of normalcy because we are all being isolated significantly more than we’re used to,” he said. “This is a way to safely get out and enjoy some sort of socialization.
“I think it will be good. I’m just trying to get the word out for volunteers and for people to try it out.”
Even though the Better BG Bash is an outside event, participants must wear face masks, Pierce said.
“That’s a state requirement,” he said. “From what I understand the health department and the state are going to use this as a test to see if the options work.”
Volunteers are still needed to help monitor safety precautions. Message Pierce on Facebook, through the Better BG page, to help.
“I have to have people who are stationary in place, to enforce the masks, because if they don’t we get shut down,” he said.
For those who cannot wear a mask due to health reasons, or don’t want to, there will be a drive-thru option to shop and browse.
The BiG Fab Lab will offer painting for children, there will be food from the Alehouse, Cookie Jar and Kabob It, retail areas and possibly live music. Some of the mall tenants will offer guided tours, Pierce said.
“As of right now there are over 40 vendors confirmed,” he said.
There will be a designated flow through the parking lot. People will have to come through a main entrance and wait for instructions, Pierce said.
Last year’s inaugural bash was held at Wooster Green.
When Pierce started putting together this year’s event, the city wasn’t able to issue a permit for that venue because of pandemic restrictions, he said.
Then the mall management came in and offered a lot of freebies, he said.
“We were given the parking lot for free and that way we didn’t have to get special permits. They also offered their restroom so we didn’t have to get (portable restrooms),” he said.
The Better BG Bash was born out of a Facebook page that Pierce started last year. It has over 3,000 followers.
Pierce said that the Better BG Facebook page is a positive place for people to visit and communicate.
“It’s a supportive environment to keep the community involved and try to help each other out as much as possible. We’re very much designed for no drama, aggression, anything along those lines,” he said.
He’s also started a similar Facebook page for Perrysburg.
Next year, when the crisis is hopefully over, Pierce wants to do a bash in May and September.
“I’m hoping it goes well and we can do it again in the future. I’d like to do two a year.”