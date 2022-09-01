beryllium clean up site Luckey

File. The former Brush Wellman beryllium plant in Luckey.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Department of Labor is reaching out to employees from nuclear energy industries, like those who worked at the former Brush Wellman beryllium plant in Luckey.

Majestic Home Care, a benefits management company contracted by the Department of Labor, branched to Ohio to serve nuclear energy workers in 2019.

