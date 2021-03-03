In the difficult times of 2020, owner Floyd Craft says it was Ben’s nimble business plan that allowed the flexibility to cope with the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.
For that matter, over the past 45 years, he said that nimbleness has allowed Ben’s to out-compete the big box stores in detecting changing trends in what the consumer wants.
Ben’s, located at 154 S. Main in downtown Bowling Green, is a variety store that offers customer needs and wants ranging from art and craft items, to party supplies, school supplies, framing, kids toys, basic hygiene products, and most importantly, at least 300 types of candy.
“We have a lot of everything,” Craft said.
“We try very hard to not compete with our surrounding businesses,” he added.
But when an opportunity presents itself, he often moves on it.
As a result, the Craft family own three stores in a row, Ben’s, Ace Hardware and Busy Thimble. Daughter Amy Craft Ahrens owns For Keeps, which is also in the same Bowling Green block.
“Ben’s and Ace Hardware sell the things you need and For Keeps and Busy Thimble sell what people want,” Craft Ahrens said with a smile.
Craft aid there are a number of reasons for the multiple stores. “For one,” he said, “I hate to see empty store fronts in our downtown area.”
Craft Ahrens said their family also wants to fill niches that keep people coming to downtown Bowling Green.
“For example, when Calico Sage and Thyme closed, I decided to add a tea line at For Keeps so we can keep fulfilling what customers ask us for,” she said. “This is how we keep changing to meet what the market needs over the years.”
Another reason for owning multiple store fronts? Both father and daughter agreed it was the challenge of trying new things.
During the state shutdown in spring 2020, the variety of businesses produced an unexpected advantage, Craft said.
“Since the hardware store was considered essential business, it stayed open and we would take orders at Ben’s and drop them at the hardware store for people to pick up,” he said.
Ben’s is now open regular hours, although it has been closing at 6 p.m. because the street traffic is slow. Hours of operation can be found at https://www.bensbg.com/.
During the pandemic, the store’s social media has become an outreach tool to serve the public. Custumers are able to ask for how-to advice of the store employees.
“I have made friends with one guy who wanted to learn how to knit with his daughter,” Craft Ahrens said.
When it comes to detecting trends in consumer needs, Craft said being an independent store has a competitive advantage over the big chains. He said the chains are slow to react to trends because they are hesitant to buy huge lots of product for their many stories.
“Which often means Ben’s has what the public wants before the big chains,” he said. “It’s not such a big deal for us to make a mistake.”
As a result of their willingness to take a chance and their experience in knowing what the public wants, Craft noted with some satisfaction that Ben’s has outlasted many big box stores, from Kmart, Hills, Hart and Hobby Lobby in Bowling Green.
There have, of course, been challenges in the last year.
Because of the pandemic, Craft Ahrens said she can’t travel to market shows and it has taken longer to finish ordering for the 2021 Christmas season.
To ensure delivery on time for the holidays, they have to get orders in by Feb. 1.
“I should be at the show in Atlanta right now,” she said during this January interview. “But because of COVID shut-downs this year we need to work through internet and sales representatives.”
But the 45 years of experience in meeting the current needs of the public means the Craft family is confident that Ben’s will keep being busy in its ace location downtown.