Ben’s, in downtown Bowling Green, is celebrating 45 years in business now through April 24.
Each day Ben’s will be offering 45% off on a different category of products. Details for each day’s special offers can be found on Ben’s website at www.bensbg.com the evening before. Every purchasing customer can also enter to win a gift card valued at $45 each day of the celebration and all entries will then be entered to win $150 in Downtown Dollars to be drawn on the Monday after the event ends.
Downtown Dollars can be redeemed at most businesses in downtown Bowling Green.
Ben’s will be giving away free balloons to children, as well.
Originally opened under the name Ben Franklin, Ben’s was opened in April 1976 by Floyd Craft and his wife, Charlotte. The store has been a fixture in the Bowling Green community since opening in 1976. Originally considered a Five and Dime, Ben’s carried items such as clothing, jewelry, housewares and every day sundries. Over the years it has evolved time and again to meet its customers’ needs. Today Ben’s features a candy shop, custom framing, a large toy department, crafts, party supplies, a large card selection and a UPS shipping location.
Ben’s is a family-owned retail store known for its customer service and support of the Bowling Green community. Visit www.bensbg.com for more information.