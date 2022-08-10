France Whale in Seine

People and media gather to see firefighters and members of a search and rescue team conduct a mission to move a Beluga whale that strayed into France's Seine river to a saltwater basin, near the Notre-Dame-de-la-Garenne lock in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, west of Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Benoit Tessier / Pool via AP)

 Benoit Tessier

PARIS (AP) — A beluga whale that became a French celebrity after a wrong turn took it up the Seine River had to be euthanized Wednesday after experiencing health complications during an urgent rescue operation, authorities said.

The sparkling white marine mammal appeared deep inside France last week, having accidentally veered off the normal ocean migration route that takes belugas to and from Arctic waters.

