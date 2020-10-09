A Bellevue man has changed his plea after being charged for spitting on two Bowling Green police officers.
Jordan Bulger, 29, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Bulger had been indicted in June on two counts of harassment with a bodily substance, both fifth-degree felonies, and criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor David Romaker said, after speaking with Bowling Green Police Division leadership, the second charge of harassment will be dismissed at sentencing.
Bulger pleaded guilty to the remaining two charges.
Reger said that the felony charge could carry a prison sentence of six to 12 months, but such a sentence is not mandatory nor presumed.
The misdemeanor has a jail term of up to 90 and must be served concurrently with the felony sentence.
“There is a likelihood of community control,” Reger said.
That sentence could last up to five years with 180 days incarceration in jail.
Romaker said that on April 17, Bowling Green police were called to the 100 block of Liberty Street on a report of a man screaming loudly.
Upon their arrival, the found the man, later identified as Bulger, he said.
A resident in that same block told police Bulger had been in his home and smoking marijuana.
Bulger also broke some dishes and potted plants in the residence and then jumped from a window.
While being handcuffed, he spit on an officer and was finally arrested, Romaker said.
Sentencing was set for Nov. 20.