PERRYSBURG — Addiction and mental health services have shown positive results in transitioning to telehealth methods since the coronavirus pandemic started.
Some of those costs at A Renewed Mind will now be covered by funding that was announced this week.
The behavioral health services provider is receiving $98,247 from the Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau. It is part of a total award of $415,000 in telehealth grants to four health care facilities in Ohio that will use this funding to provide telehealth services. The funds are part of the larger bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“We do individual sessions, case management or groups,” said Regional Director of Clinical Services Jeff Howell. “All the offices have been open. We’ve always been open, but a skeleton crew. We try to be careful with social distancing, personal protection equipment, cleaning the offices and making sure we’re safe. Nobody’s coming in that’s symptomatic that’s a patient or staff, but obviously that limits you.”
He estimates that at least 80% of the workforce at A Renewed Mind is working from home.
The grant will be used for laptop computers, tablets, video conferencing equipment and network upgrades to help patients connect remotely with counselors, doctors and nurses using the devices and video conferencing to continue care for an at-risk population.
Some of the clients will be receiving loaned tablets for use at home, specifically for use in video conferencing.
“We’re going to make it one more option for clients. We know that depression and anxiety is skyrocketing and we don’t want technology to be a barrier. The pandemic has consequences for mental and behavioral health,” said Janet Bosserman, vice president of A Renewed Mind.
“What it has also done is removed some barriers for some people, such as transportation or child care. So there’s been some real positive things to it,” Howell said. “For some clients who have chosen to receive their services via telephone, instead of video conference, say, ‘Gosh, I find myself talking about things over the phone that I would have had a hard time talking to my therapist face-to-face about.’ So there’s definitely been some real positives that have come out of it.”
Howell said that since the “stay at home” orders for coronavirus, the changes have been dramatic, for both staff and clients.
“I don’t want to over state it, but it’s kind of like turning a cruise ship on a dime,” Howell said. “To transition from all live, in-person services, to almost 100% telehealth in two weeks time, the staff and the clients, especially, have been so incredibly adaptive and flexible and creative.”
Some clients without internet access at home will use a restaurant parking lot Wi-Fi to meet with therapists. Some clients who would normally come into the office, for a safe confidential place, might talk to the therapist that is working from home remotely.
“The bulk of our services that have remained in-person have been medical, that there is no way of doing by telehealth. Those are testing procedures, or injections, or other things like that,” Howell said. “Transitioning the bulk of all therapy services to telehealth services was a major undertaking, not just for A Renewed Mind, but for every behavioral health provider in the State of Ohio.”
A Renewed Mind has behavioral health services operations in seven counties, with a base in Perrysburg. They do work with schools and a variety of residential services.