Emily and Justine Howland-Feller assist Maddison Mittendorf, 5, while drilling a side rail for beds during a charity event hosted by the Delventhal Company and Let’s Build in Millbury on Saturday. The goal was to build 60 beds and send them to children in the community. The Delventhal Company, a family-owned commercial general contractor founded by Steve Delventhal, has always had strong ties and been active in supporting its Lake Township community. “It is our hope that we can have a great impact and make this year a little brighter for deserving kids in our area,” said the company’s president, Jess Saylor Jr.
Beds will be dream come true for kids
