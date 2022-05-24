Beckett’s Burger Bar is the recipient of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Investor Grant for the first quarter of 2022.
George Strata, owner of Beckett’s Burger Bar, applied for the grant in hopes of using the money to aid in their construction and furnishing of a back-room lounge.
“Having a newly remodeled room for events such as baby showers, wedding rehearsals, and business meetings will be a big addition to our business,” Strata said.
The $1,000 will be used to keep them in budget on this project and to help train new employees.
The quarterly investor grants are available to all investors in good standing at the Chamber, and the application is available online. The grant provides a chamber Investor up to $1,000 that is earmarked for employee training programs, towards the purchase of business-related equipment, or applied towards the off-set of a Bowling Green State University/Owens Community College student internship.
The deadline for the second quarter grant submission is June 30.