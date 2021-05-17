Mary Ellen Bollenbacher, left, and Jo Ascunce plant petunia, verbena and prince tut in a flower pot in downtown Bowling Green Friday morning. The delivery of 1,000 flowers by Wolf’s Blooms and Berries was coordinated by Sue Wolf and her staff. Volunteers included the BGSU University Women’s Garden Club, whose members also tend to the pots throughout the season. Tom Striggow also volunteered. Justin Lewallen with Lewallen Construction will be watering the flowers this year. “You’ll see more yellow in the plantings this year as a sign of hope. With the COVID restrictions lifting and life returning to normal, hope seemed to be appropriate,” said Tony Vetter, director of Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D and the Downtown Foundation. The hanging baskets will be delivered and hung next week.
