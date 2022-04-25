Clinton Beasley has been promoted to vice president-treasury management officer at State Bank.
Beasley, who has spent the past 10 years in finance, utilizes his in-depth knowledge of banking products and sales skills to develop a customized proposal based on customer needs and current financial structure. He serves clients in the Lima, Findlay and Bowling Green markets.
He earned a bachelor’s of fine arts/fine art education degree, and serves with the Allen Lima Leadership Program. Beasley resides in Lima, and has a daughter.
State Bank is a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services.