Wood County District Public Library staff members have started documenting Wood County’s experience during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I believe it’s the library’s job to create this resource for the Wood County community and for generations to come,” said local history librarian, Marnie Pratt.
Pratt and other staff are in the process of collecting a wide range of material, including news articles, emails, social media posts, photos, artwork and other artifacts.
“We would welcome items from our Wood County community,” Pratt said.
Especially welcome are journals or other documents created by community members that reflect their personal reactions to the crisis.
“If you have items you think would be a good addition to the archive, we’d love to have them,” Pratt said.
“For example, if you colored a bear and put it in your window, when it’s time to take down the bear, we would love to have that for the archive,” Pratt said. “But don’t take down your bear yet. People are still enjoying the bear hunt.”
Digital items may also be donated to the archive.
For questions about how and when to contribute to the archive, contact Pratt at marniepratt@wcdpl.org.
“We are all certainly all in this together, and we want to preserve this experience for generations to come,” she said.