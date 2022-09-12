Are you fearful for the future? Are you confident about the future? How is the current political/economic climate affecting your industry? Your own business? Your executive team? Your employees? Your customers and clients?

Yes, “the times they are a-changing” (Bob Dylan) — indeed they are. The national narrative is all about a whiplash shift occurring between administrations; how our economy changes when national leadership changes; how business changes when the economy changes. Our economy always changes when national political leadership changes.

