Have you had an excellent experience with a home remodeler, or landscaper, or car repair service? Perhaps it is a dental or physician office or law practice? Do you know a business that follows the highest standards in the way it treats its customers and employees?
Every year the Better Business Bureau salutes ethical companies with the BBB Torch Awards. Consumers – and employees of ethical companies – are encouraged to nominate their businesses for this amazing award. Companies can be from anywhere in the BBB 18-county service area, including Bowling Green, Findlay, Defiance, Monroe, Sandusky, Fremont, Fostoria and all of Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.
Companies do not have to be BBB Accredited firms and judging is done by independent outside ethical community leaders.
The nomination period ends Friday. The 19th Annual Torch Awards luncheon will be Sept. 22 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg.
If you have had excellent experiences with a highly ethical business, honor them with a nomination for the BBB Torch Award. Go to for the nomination form: https://bbbethics.org/.
For more details on the BBB Torch Awards, contact Diana Lengle at diana@toledobbb.org or call 419-578-6000 ext. 109.