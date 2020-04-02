“You are getting $1,200 immediately from the government!” News of this government relief payment has been welcomed by consumers, but also by scammers, who are now using it to cheat folks who don’t know the details.
FACT: The payments, $1,200 per adult earning up to $75,000 and $500 for each child, will take about three weeks. The money will be direct deposited in each taxpayer’s checking account. The information used is from recent tax returns. The Treasury is creating a web-based system for consumers where IRS doesn’t have their direct deposit information. Consumers can upload it so that they can get the money immediately as opposed to checks in the mail.
SCAM: Consumers already report getting phone calls or emails claiming to be from CDC or Homeland Security. They are told that they qualify for the $ 1,200 payment, however they must give the caller their name, address, Social Security Number and bank account number so the money can be sent. This is a complete lie and these crooks want to steal money and possibly consumer identities.
SCAM: The FTC warns that scammers call senior citizens and tell them to call a fake “Coronavirus Hotline” They say, “We are first taking Medicare members and offering a free at-home Coronavirus testing kit.” They then get personal information from the senior. Some calls claim that taking the at-home Coronavirus test is required to continue to receive Medicare or Social Security benefits.
SCAM: Con artists are selling coronavirus pills, tablets and other alleged cures that have no proven effectiveness. The Food & Drug Administration just ordered an immediate halt to ads for “Corona-Cure Coronavirus Infection Prevention Nasal Spray” Its online ad made these claims:
· “Corona-Cure Antiseptic Nasal Defense kills viruses of the Coronaviridae family including the 2019 Novel Coronavirus and SARS at their point of entry into your body”
· “Our instant protection nasal spray is designed to protect your vulnerable nasal passages from infection by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus specifically and other viruses in general.”
· “Corona-Cure contains an antiseptic that will kill the virus on contact before it is able to enter your body.”
· “Active Protection from Airborne Coronavirus Using Proprietary Blend of Oils and Disinfectant”
In their legal notice, the FDA states: “There currently are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure COVID-19. Thus, the claims cited above are not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence. You must immediately cease making all such claims.” The company may not be located in the U.S.
SCAM: Robocalls which come to seniors claim that they are the Social Security Administration. They state that, as part of the Coronavirus situation, “We have got an order to suspend your socials (sic) due to suspicious and fraudulent activity found on your socials.” They require you to call them back at an 888 toll free number which usually ends up in an off-shore phone room which demands personal information.
POSSIBLE SCAM? “Pop-Up Testing” vehicles are setting up on highways in some cities, offering tests for coronavirus. Their staff offers these tests to individuals, doing throat swabs with results promised in a day or two. They are reportedly charging fees of up to $250 for the test, which also allegedly tests for other health conditions. This may be legitimate but we are attempting to learn more about them.
SCAM: A fake robocall message is targeted at small businesses: “If you are a small business that has been affected by the Coronavirus, press 1 to insure that your Google listing is correctly displayed. Otherwise customers may not be able to find you during this time. Press 2 to be removed from our list.” These calls do NOT come from Google. BBB WARNS – Do NOT press 2! It notifies the scammers that you have an active phone number and they will then sell your number to other crooks.
SCAM: The FBI is warning the health care industry of a increased fraudulent activity dealing with the purchase of COVID-19-related medical equipment. Scammers may promise equipment they do not have. The FBI asks the medical community to exercise caution when dealing with unfamiliar or unknown vendors and when relying on unidentified third-party brokers in the supply chain. They advise to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity, to include:
· Unusual payment terms (e.g., supplier asking for up-front payments or proof of payment)
· Last-minute price changes
· Last-minute excuses for delay in shipment (e.g., claims that the equipment was seized at port or stuck in customs)
· Unexplained source of bulk supply
Consumers checking out internet ads or having questions should call -419-578-6000. Internet questions should be directed to info@toledobbb.org and the BBB web site with live chat is www.bbb.org.
This Better Business Bureau office serves 15 Ohio and three Michigan counties.