Dick Eppstein, president of the Better Business Bureau for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, recently offered the following warnings about scams for the new year:
• Don’t believe mails or text messages offering earlier access to the COVID-19 vaccine for a fee.
• Don’t fall victim to emails that appear to come from the CDC, IRS or any government agency that asks for personal information, such as a Social Security or credit card number.
• A phone call from someone claiming to represent the power company and threatening to shut off the electricity unless payment is made using gift cards is not legitimate. No legitimate company asks payments in gift cards.
• When buying online, use a credit card, not debit cards. They are much safer.
• Prepare tax information now, so a tax refund can be filed as soon as a W-2 form is received. Identity thieves steal identities and file fake returns to steal refunds. The best protection is to file early.
• Give to local charities first. If an appeal from an unfamiliar charity is received, check their BBB report before donating.
• Don’t believe phone calls from strangers with either good or bad news. No sweepstakes will call with news that a person has won but must send money to collect. IRS and Social Security will not call to threaten legal action unless money is sent. These calls are all scams. Just hang up.
• When getting a call from a grandchild urgently needing money, stop. Ask personal or family questions to expose the fact that it is not a grandchild. Talk to the parents and learn where the grandchild is located.
• If seeking romance online, stop if a person suddenly declares love, then says they have an unexpected crisis and need money. Consumers send millions of dollars every year to “catfish” lovers and later discover the whole thing was a scam and the lover never existed.
Remember, the BBB take both complaints and customer reviews at BBB.org.