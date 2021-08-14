Ten years ago in 2011, two firefighters from California rode their bicycles, followed by a support vehicle, from Santa Clara, California, to New York City to honor and commemorate firefighters and first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.
They called this event Bay2Brooklyn. During this 3,800 mile trip they found their way through many cities and towns across America, both large and small, with one of their 40 overnight stops in Bowling Green.
This September will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and they are making the trip again. Bowling Green will once again be an overnight stopping point, with their anticipated arrival date being Aug. 30.
This year’s group of 10 riders and three support vehicles are made up of active/retired firefighters and military veterans.
The Bowling Green Fire Division will host the riders, along with local first responders and their retirees, at a cookout dinner at the City Park Veterans Building at approximately 6 p.m. After dinner, the public is welcome and encouraged to attend a “meet and greet.” The fire division is also making overnight accommodations for the group at a local hotel before they ride on to their next destination the following morning.
Donations to help defray the costs are gladly accepted, but not necessary. Cash or check payable to Bowling Green Firefighters Association may be submitted, with all proceeds going directly to the Bay2Brooklyn group.Information about the group can be found at https://bay2brooklyn2021.com/, with updated daily riding information found on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Bay2Brooklyn2021/. Here is also a link to a YouTube video from their 2011 ride… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAqJefkloTQ.
For further information contact 419-352-3106, Capt. Terry Busch tbusch@bgohio.org, Lt. Ronnie Closson rclosson@bgohio.org or Abby Bechstein abechstein@bgohio.org.