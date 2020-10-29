Julie Baumgardner wants to serve another term as Wood County recorder.
If re-elected Nov. 3, she will start her fourth term in office in December.
“I really do like the job,” she said. “I like helping people come in. They do ancestry, when they try to find an easement. … It’s always fun to go through the old records.”
The recorders office, located on the second floor of the Wood County Courthouse annex, is a room filled with all the land documents related to Wood County: deeds, easements, mortgages, leases, liens, power of attorneys.
“Anything having to do with real estate, we have it here.”
Also on file is military discharges dating back to the Civil War. They are not public records until they have been recorded for 75 years, she said.
Baumgardner is intrigued with the history that can be found in the office.
Some of the old deeds say when the husband passed away, it and the will told the wife exactly how to furnish and paint the home.
“It’s interesting to see what they used to do back in the 1800s,” she said.
Baumgardner, a Democrat, has held the office since 2009, and since then has taken turnaround of document requests from two to three weeks to two to three days; has upgraded the software; refigured the cash register systems to make them simpler; streamlined data entry; and now scans in documents so the image is available as soon as the document is recorded.
Her goal of having all the documents of file scanned into the system isn’t quite done, she said.
All the deeds dating back to 1820 are scanned in; mortgage have been inputted back to the 1950s.
Having documents scanned in cuts down the wait time when looking for information, Baumgardner said.
She also has cut the number of staff members, from 13 when she started to eight including herself.
Many of the losses were due to retirements and a couple people leaving for other jobs.
Of the seven left, six have been there since she started.
She operates on a $425,000 budget, which is $120,000 less than in 2009.
The office is self-sustaining; it does not get funds from the county.
With the pandemic, the office is twice as busy as it was before.
“Part of it is, because interest rates are so low, and so a lot of people are refinancing,” Baumgardner said.
The other part is, she has guessed with people being home, they are finding their house no longer meets their needs and are moving.
Her office is not only seeing more paperwork for refinancings, but for home sales as well.
Most of the deeds and transfer are in Perrysburg, she said, adding that when a house hits the market in Bowling Green, she sees the transfer deeds coming across the counter within a month.
Baumgardner ran unopposed in 2016. This time with the virus, her campaigning is limited to putting signs up and sending mailers out. She is not going door to door.
She was not allowed to attend the League of Women’s Voter candidate forum because her opponent did not go.
Her goals for the next four years are to finish getting everything scanned and make it more accessible by putting geographic index online.
That would allow people to search online for a document and if they wanted more, they could stop by the office or have it mailed to them, Baumgardner said.
She is wavering on putting documents with Social Security numbers online; some people want that, but she does not think that is a good idea.
She also wants to decrease document turnaround time to the same day.
“If you come to the counter and record a document, I want to hand it right back to you, so you keep control of the original document.”
There is a comfort factor that needs to be addressed: they want to triple-check an image to make sure it is right before handing back the original.
“That has been my goal since I took office 12 years ago.”
As for what Baumgardner has accomplished, “the office is really in a good place and functioning well.”