McCLURE — As he watched his 6-year-old stepdaughter run around a Bowling Green soccer field, Nick Nicely shifted uncomfortably on the picnic table.
The Otsego High School graduate likes to be in the background, as dad to Vivian and his newborn son Holden, husband, teacher and coach.
Cancer has put him on stage, under the spotlight.
“I just want to be there for Vivian and at least coach my son’s first ball team,” Niceley said.
The 40-year-old was recently diagnosed with stage-four colon cancer. A benefit, organized by family and friends, to help with his medical bills will be held Sept. 11 at Otsego.
Niceley and his long-time girlfriend Krissy had just welcomed their son, Holden, in March when their world turned upside down this summer.
“I had some stomach pain that dissipated over a span of a couple weeks, then it came back. It was stuff that I could just manage, and I’m a very stubborn person,” Niceley said.
One night, the pain was too much to ignore.
“My dog woke me up to go outside and I had to call an ambulance because the stomach pain was so intolerable,” he said.
The pain went away again in the emergency room, but tests were ordered.
“They said they saw a couple things they needed to investigate further.”
A colonoscopy was scheduled for the morning, June 11.
“And the doctor, before he even gave me the colonoscopy, said that he was pretty sure that it was cancer.”
That was immediately confirmed when the procedure started. Next, was determining how bad the cancer was.
“Then the doctors’ appointments began, and consultations,” said Niceley, who is getting treatment at Toledo Clinic.
His first surgery was on June 23. Doctors removed part of his colon and lymph nodes for a biopsy.
Nicely said that 12 of the 26 lymph nodes tested positive for cancer. A spot on his liver was also noted, along with a film on his bladder that was removed.
A PET scan, for the full body, and an MRI showed the spot on the liver was really two smaller spots next to each other.
“I’m taking the positive that two small spots are going to be killed off, more than one big spot,” Niceley said.
He’s had a consultation at the Cleveland Clinic.
Chemotherapy started earlier this month and will go on for six months. As of now, radiation is not needed.
Niceley’s family isn’t far away as he goes through this battle. His cousin Margo Deidrick accompanied him for this interview and has been by his side for medical appointments.
His parents, Jim and Linda, live just a mile down the road and stop in daily to help with the baby.
“The support system, I don’t even have words for it. It’s been very overwhelming,” Niceley said. “I appreciate the words and the cards that people have sent, or just a quick text. Those mean just as much as anything else anyone could do.
“Just to say that you’re thinking of me, for people to give me their time is more than anything I could ask for.”
He also joined a Facebook support group.
“I’m blessed that I have, what I have right now, compared to some of them,” Niceley said.
After being off work for eight weeks since his diagnosis, Niceley recently returned as the campus manager for Hondrus College of Nursing, which has seven campuses, including five in Ohio. Niceley is based out of Maumee.
He also runs Latitude 41 Volleyball Club in Bowling Green.
Niceley is an Owens Community College and Bowling Green State University graduate. He also coached junior varsity volleyball and baseball at Otsego, along with some travel teams.
While a student at Otsego, he played football, basketball and baseball.
“I love sports,” Nicely said. “I can break down skills. I love the competitiveness of volleyball. Making kids think about things, instead of just using their athletic ability, is something that I’ve tried to instill in them.”
Benefit, dinner and auctions
Help Nick Niceley with his medical bills at the Sept. 11 event, from 4-8 p.m. at Otsego High School.
There will be food, for a donation, a dunk tank, and a 5-6 p.m. quarter auction.
The silent auction will be from 4-7 p.m. Live auctions will feature a seven-night Myrtle Beach condo, a fishing charter trip in Michigan, a $500 gift certificate for beef from Sattler’s Family Meats in Napoleon and Ohio State-Michigan football tickets.
For more information, or to donate contact:
Tina and Chuck Thomas at nanatthomas@gmail.com
Margo Deidrick at margo1206@yahoo.com
Lou Niceley at jniceley@frontier.com
Pam Heyman, treasurer, at pheyman@otsegoknights.org