Battle of the Bald at BGSU

Posted: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 8:53 am

Bowling Green State University student Nathan Fischer laughs while Celina Comes shaves his head Sunday morning during the annual St. Baldrick’s Battle of the Bald event on campus. BGSU joined the St. Baldrick’s Foundation Battle of the Bald college tournament, a competition to see which college can raise the most money for childhood cancer research. BGSU has hosted a St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event since 2009, has raised over $170,000 and has shaved over 900 heads. The students and faculty of BGSU honored Samuel Roszman, of Tiffin, who was diagnosed with a brain stem tumor in December 2008. He went through chemotherapy and his tumor is currently stable.

