A bat in the Wood County Courthouse Tuesday morning briefly delayed proceedings.
The bat was noticed by staff and security at 8:30 a.m. on the third floor between Courtrooms 1 and 2. Maintenance was called to assist in its capture.
The bat came through a door to Judge Matt Reger’s courtroom and ended up flying around the courtroom before any hearing began.
The bat ended up resting on a perch about 20 feet up. Maintenance brought in a device that collected the bat and transported it outside the courtroom.
A hearing was delayed about 10 minutes before the bat was collected, Reger said.
The building is 125 years old and there are multiple placed it could enter, he said.