Benjamin Rosebrock looks over his art work he was selling at the 2nd annual Better BG Bash on Sept. 27 in the parking lot of the Woodland Mall. The event was organized by local business owner Will Pierce.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gnats found at eatery during inspections
- Eastwood High School locked down after threatening message found
- Updated: BG students will continue online learning; board votes 3-2
- Value of county residential property increases by 13%
- Updated: Fire reported at Cooper Standard in BG
- Hens coming home to roost in Perrysburg
- Masks until 2021: BG Council extends mandate
- Hybrid or online? BG still discussing options
- BG school decision on face-to-face learning expected this week
- Walbridge hires new village administrator