Better BG Bash 2020

James Crawford, a member of the Bowling Green State University Marching Band, and a recent 2020 Bowling Green High School graduate, entertains during the Better BG Bash.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Benjamin Rosebrock looks over his art work he was selling at the 2nd annual Better BG Bash on Sept. 27 in the parking lot of the Woodland Mall. The event was organized by local business owner Will Pierce.

