Baseball equipment with an estimated value of $1,200 was reportedly taken from a vehicle parked in Bowling Green over the weekend.
On Saturday at 8:31 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Klotz Road on a theft report from a vehicle.
The owner of the vehicle said he parked his Kia at around 11:30 p.m. Friday and returned around noon on Saturday. He said he was sure he had locked it but upon his return, he saw items strewn inside the car.
He told police he checked the doors to make sure they were locked and found that the only one that was unlocked was the front passenger side door. Bowling Green Police Division officers saw no sign of forced entry.
The owner said he was missing $5 in change, a pair of Cowin E7 headphones, a set of Apple earphones and a bat bag containing two bats, two gloves and related items. He valued the baseball items at $1,200 to $1,500.
The word “Worm” is written inside one of his gloves.