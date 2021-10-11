There were the usual underage consumption and open container violations downtown over the weekend.
Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Adam Skaff said with the private parking lot immediately north of Howard’s Club H being closed, congregation in that area was at a minimum.
That is the site of two shootings within two months.
On Aug. 1, an investigation determined that multiple individuals fired guns in the parking lot next to Howard’s at 210 N. Main St. during an altercation.
Both suspects are in custody and charged with attempted murder.
On Oct. 2 in the same parking lot, police located a 21-year-old Toledo man in a nearby parking lot with gunshot wounds to the leg. The man-was transported to St. Vincent-Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.
Skaff said both Uptown Downtown and Liquid Bar – which is located just north of the parking lot that was the site of the two shooting — were closed this past weekend.
He said the owners were concerned about the recent issues and made the decision to close for the safety of city residents and their customers.