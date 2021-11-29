PERRYSBURG – Master Fluid Solutions has promoted David Barned to senior vice president and general manager of the North American Business Unit and Erica Denton to global vice president of supply chain and procurement.
Barned has worked at Master Fluid Solutions for 30 years in marketing, supply chain management, and operations.
He began his career with Master Fluid Solutions in 1992 as a training specialist, helping implement the company’s pioneering fluid management protocols. After a decade as a district manager in both Indiana and Texas, Barned was promoted to the director of business development, where he used his insight into the industry to drive growth. In 2008, after two years working with the research and development team to transform Master’s metalworking fluid product line, Barned transitioned to global marketing, where he became instrumental in shaping the Master Fluid Solutions brand into a worldwide leader. Later on, he held positions as vice president of global marketing, global vice president of operations and supply chain, and general manager of the North American Business Unit.
As senior vice president and general manager of the North American Business Unit, Barned will continue shaping and executing strategies to further solidify Master Fluid Solutions’ position as a global leader in metalworking fluid quality and innovation.
“David Barned has been dedicated to the Master Fluid Solutions family for nearly three decades, and his vision, drive, and talent have helped our company become what it is today,” said President and CEO Dean Froney. “As we enter a new phase of growth, his insight and leadership in the North American business unit are more needed than ever. We are thrilled by the potential of what lies ahead.”
She brings over a decade of experience in global supply chain management, operations, and continuous improvement. Denton joined Master Fluid Solutions in 2018 after her experience at Barnes Group Inc., where she worked as a global commodity analyst and later as the director of the global supply chain.
When the company acquired Wilhelm Dietz GmbH & Co. KG and their WEDOLiT product catalog, she spearheaded a number of successful initiatives to develop and integrate the company’s growing supply chain.
As global vice president of supply chain and procurement, Denton is responsible for overseeing the company’s worldwide supply chain, further integrating with key distributors and safeguarding from future disruptions.
“We are impressed by Erica Denton’s career-long dedication to improving global supply chains and have been humbled to have her as part of the Master Fluid Solutions family for the past three years,” Froney said. “Her talent and expertise are crucial for navigating the challenges facing the entire manufacturing industry as we continue into the new decade. We know that we are in good hands and are eager to see her succeed in this new role.”
The promotions come as Master Fluid Solutions strengthens service to its customers with the creation of focused business units in North American, China, Asia-Pacific and Europe.
